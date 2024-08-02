10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (32) AU (34) XF (52) VF (64) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS62 (16) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) PF66 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (25) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (16)

Busso Peus (8)

Chaponnière (1)

Coins of History (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (13)

Heritage (7)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (5)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (52)

Lanz München (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (12)

UBS (6)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (3)