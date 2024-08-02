Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 406,610

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.

Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction SINCONA - May 13, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
221 $
Price in auction currency 200 CHF
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Heritage - October 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - February 28, 2023
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1874 "Bayern", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

