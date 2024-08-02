Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1874 D "Bayern" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 406,610
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Ludwig II (King of Bavaria)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1874 "Bayern" with mark D. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1440 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place March 13, 2016.
