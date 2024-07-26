Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 244,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (458)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

