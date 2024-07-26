5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (27) UNC (60) AU (163) XF (183) VF (11) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (9) MS62 (4) MS61 (6) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (26) PCGS (14)

