Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 244,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (458)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30015 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1913 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
