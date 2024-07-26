5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (41) UNC (15) AU (56) XF (56) VF (46) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (5) PF64 (4) PF63 (4) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (16) PCGS (14) ICG (1)

