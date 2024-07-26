Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 184,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - March 14, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

