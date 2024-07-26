Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1908 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 184,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1908 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 29, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 14, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1908 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
