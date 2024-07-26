Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Death of Frederick I
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (698)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
