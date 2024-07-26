Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Death of Frederick I

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" Death of Frederick I - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" Death of Frederick I - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (698)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2022.

Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 149 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Aurea - May 25, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF61 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

