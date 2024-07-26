5 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 31, 2022.

