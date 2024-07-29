Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Golden Wedding

Obverse 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" Golden Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" Golden Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (932)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

