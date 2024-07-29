5 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

