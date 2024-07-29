Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Golden Wedding
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (932)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24362 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 863. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
