Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 243,821
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
