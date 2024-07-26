Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 243,821

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (168)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
