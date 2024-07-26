5 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 336 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,100. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (12) AU (31) XF (64) VF (46) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) AU50 (2) PF63 (2) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (9)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

Emporium Hamburg (13)

Gärtner (7)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (15)

Heritage (1)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (7)

ibercoin (1)

Katz (5)

Kroha (2)

Künker (5)

Möller (6)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Schulman (3)

Soler y Llach (9)

Solidus Numismatik (3)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (12)

TMAJK sro (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Via (1)

WAG (9)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)