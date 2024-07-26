Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 237,914
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins of History (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (10)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search