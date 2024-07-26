Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 237,914

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1904 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 578 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place November 24, 2021.

Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1904 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

