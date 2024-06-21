Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 439,105

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (11)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (46)
  • Möller (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (17)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1903 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search