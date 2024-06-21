Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1903 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 439,105
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1903 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1147 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1903 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
