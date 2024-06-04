Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 128,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
