Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 128,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30006 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 210 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Nihon - December 10, 2023
Seller Nihon
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

