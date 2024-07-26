5 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (160) AU (333) XF (227) VF (9) F (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (4) MS65 (14) MS64 (15) MS63 (14) MS62 (14) MS61 (5) AU58 (4) DETAILS (5) + (1) Service PCGS (31) NGC (45) ННР (1) ANACS (1)

