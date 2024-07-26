Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 50 years of the reign

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" 50 years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" 50 years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,024

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (749)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

