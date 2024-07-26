Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 50 years of the reign
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,024
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (749)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Baden". 50 years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27078 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
