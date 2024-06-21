Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,708
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1902
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
