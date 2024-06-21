Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,708

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1902 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6697 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1902 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1902 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

