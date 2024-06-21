Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 128,131

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9700 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

