Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1901 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 128,131
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1901 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 78 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Coinhouse (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (5)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (7)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (24)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (5)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (15)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (7)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1285 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 9700 RUB
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1901 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search