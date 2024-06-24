Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 128,352
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8087 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (15)
- Heritage (10)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (22)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NOA (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (11)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (21)
- WAG (13)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search