5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8087 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.

Сondition UNC (10) AU (47) XF (63) VF (54) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (7) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

CNG (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (3)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (15)

Heritage (10)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (5)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (22)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (2)

NOA (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Rauch (8)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Russiancoin (11)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (21)

WAG (13)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (2)