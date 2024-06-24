Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 128,352

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (188)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8087 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 10, 2005.

Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1900 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

