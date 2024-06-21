Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 61,073
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (5)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (19)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (15)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (4)
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search