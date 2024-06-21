5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

