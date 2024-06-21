Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 61,073

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30005 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 150 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1499 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - November 29, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
