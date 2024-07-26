Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 131,341
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
