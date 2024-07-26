5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (24) XF (51) VF (35) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (14)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (15)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (2)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (5)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (19)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (15)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (5)

Zöttl (2)