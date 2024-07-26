Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 131,341

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 5,750. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (15)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (19)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • Via (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1898 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search