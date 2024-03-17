Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 73,418

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2003 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 1, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
