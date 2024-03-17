Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 73,418
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2003 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
