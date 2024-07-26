Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,515

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2170 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1894 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

