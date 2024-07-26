Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1894 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,515
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2170 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 7, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (15)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (21)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- NumisCorner (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- SINCONA (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (9)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
