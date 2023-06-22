Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6467 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
