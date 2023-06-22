Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6467 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - May 5, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Macho & Chlapovič - November 23, 2019
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1893 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1893 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

