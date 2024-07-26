Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Inscription "BΛDEN"

Obverse 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4094 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

