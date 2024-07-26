5 Mark 1891 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4094 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (7) XF (44) VF (100) F (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (3) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (5)

Emporium Hamburg (24)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (22)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (5)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Katz (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (42)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (2)

Teutoburger (38)

WAG (4)