Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Inscription "BΛDEN"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (160) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4094 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place November 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (24)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (22)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (42)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Spink (2)
- Teutoburger (38)
- WAG (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search