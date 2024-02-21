Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4404 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (8)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (15)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rauch (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (10)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
