Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4404 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2013.

Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 G "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 22, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
