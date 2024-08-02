5 Mark 1877 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 9,250. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (18) AU (56) XF (237) VF (223) F (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (5) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) PF64 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (16) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Auction World (2)

Aurea (1)

BAC (4)

Baldwin's (2)

Bru Sale & Wellico (1)

Busso Peus (42)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins.ee (3)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (2)

Emporium Hamburg (24)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (5)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (7)

Goldberg (7)

Gorny & Mosch (13)

Grün (25)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (5)

HIRSCH (17)

Höhn (17)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Katz (1)

Künker (147)

Leu (2)

London Coins (3)

Meister & Sonntag (6)

Möller (5)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (2)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (21)

Sonntag (15)

Spink (2)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (39)

UBS (18)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (23)

Warin Global Investments (1)

WCN (2)

WDA - MiM (2)

Westfälische (2)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (2)