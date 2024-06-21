5 Mark 1888 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6531 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

