5 Mark 1888 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6531 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6424 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
