Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Inscription "BΛDEN"

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6531 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
6424 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
