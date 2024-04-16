Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Inscription "BΛDEN"

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Darabanth (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (9)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 7, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search