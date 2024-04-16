Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Inscription "BΛDEN"
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9032 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,400. Bidding took place March 18, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Darabanth (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (5)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (9)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search