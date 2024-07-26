Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Inscription "BΛDEN"
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2000 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
