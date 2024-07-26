Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Inscription "BΛDEN"

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" Inscription "BΛDEN" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2000 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

