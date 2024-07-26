5 Mark 1875 G "Baden". Inscription "BΛDEN" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. Inscription "BΛDEN". This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2000 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 26,000. Bidding took place November 13, 2019.

