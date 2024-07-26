Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,111

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
732 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

