Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1888 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,111
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 31,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (6)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (5)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search