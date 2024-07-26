5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (8) XF (42) VF (45) F (20) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

BAC (16)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (3)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (9)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (3)

Höhn (2)

Katz (4)

Künker (13)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis.be (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Soler y Llach (3)

Sonntag (2)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (10)

TMAJK sro (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (10)

WCN (1)

Zöttl (1)