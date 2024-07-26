Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 472,806
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
