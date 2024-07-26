Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 472,806

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4007 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller WCN
Date February 1, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

