5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 314,186
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
