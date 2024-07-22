Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 314,186

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,750. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (12)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (10)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (13)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

