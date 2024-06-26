Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 169,533
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
