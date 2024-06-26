Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 169,533

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 15, 2023.

Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1915 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

