Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 412,804
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
