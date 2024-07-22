Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 412,804

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1395 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Inasta - April 1, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date April 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Inasta - November 15, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

