Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 835,199

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

