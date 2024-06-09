Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1912 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 835,199
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1192 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
