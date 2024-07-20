Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 382,033

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • BAC (2)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Chiswick Auctions (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Zöttl (5)
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - December 3, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - July 1, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - January 22, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

