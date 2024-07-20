Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 382,033
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (77)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2355 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurea (1)
- BAC (2)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (9)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (2)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Zöttl (5)
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search