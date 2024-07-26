3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (18) AU (14) XF (49) VF (17) F (2) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) XF45 (1) PF66 (2) PF64 (4) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (4)

