Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 674,640
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
