Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 674,640

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 G "Baden" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

