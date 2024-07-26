Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 760,716

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aurea (2)
  • BAC (17)
  • Bertolami (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Inasta (3)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (18)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Savoca Numismatik (3)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (6)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - January 14, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - September 10, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

