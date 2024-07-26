Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 760,716
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place November 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Zöttl
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
