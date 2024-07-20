Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 304,927

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24363 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - June 2, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - May 24, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

