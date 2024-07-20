3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24363 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

