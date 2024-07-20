Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 304,927
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24363 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
