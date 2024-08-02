Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 280,520

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
511 $
Price in auction currency 475 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

