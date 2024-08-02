Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1914 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 280,520
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (256)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1195 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (8)
- Busso Peus (10)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Frühwald (7)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (9)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (7)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (51)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Sonntag (5)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (32)
- UBS (10)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (13)
- Warin Global Investments (7)
- WCN (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search