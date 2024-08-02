Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 85,374

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (205)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 90600 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

