20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (40) AU (64) XF (92) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (16) MS62 (6) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (19) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (6)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (4)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (16)

Heritage (19)

Hermes Auctions (2)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (9)

iNumis (2)

Jean ELSEN (3)

Künker (39)

Lugdunum (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Palombo (1)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (7)

Sonntag (6)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (2)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (14)

UBS (3)

V. GADOURY (2)

WAG (10)

Warin Global Investments (6)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)