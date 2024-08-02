Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 85,374
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 2800 PLN
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 90600 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
