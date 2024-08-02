Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1912 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 311,063
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (246)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1912 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5441 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1912 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
