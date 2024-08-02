20 Mark 1912 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1912 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5441 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place September 28, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (20) AU (50) XF (153) VF (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) PF64 (4) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (13) PCGS (6)

