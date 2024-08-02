Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 190,836

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (286)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - September 22, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1911 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

