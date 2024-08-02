20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (24) AU (55) XF (168) VF (29) F (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (10) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) PF66 (3) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (22) PCGS (5)

