20 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 190,836
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 155 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 9,000. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
528 $
Price in auction currency 528 USD
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
