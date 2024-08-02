Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 101,054
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 9, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1895 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
