Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 101,054

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1895 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1436 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place March 9, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
638 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Varesi - March 22, 2021
Seller Varesi
Date March 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Künker - September 29, 2020
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1895 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
