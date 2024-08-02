Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (471)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1894 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place November 25, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (24)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (18)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (24)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (17)
  • Höhn (21)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (112)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (15)
  • Rhenumis (7)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (3)
  • SINCONA (14)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (14)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (52)
  • UBS (15)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (30)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
484 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1894 G "Baden" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1894 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

