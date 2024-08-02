20 Mark 1873 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.

