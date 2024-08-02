Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1873 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 517,770
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (345)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Baden" with mark G. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the VL Nummus auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place November 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
