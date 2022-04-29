Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" Death of Frederick I Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" Death of Frederick I Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

