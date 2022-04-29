Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
