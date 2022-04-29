2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1543 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

