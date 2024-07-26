Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 937,050

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (404)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1913 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

