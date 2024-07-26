Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1913 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 937,050
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (404)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1913 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,550. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 20
Search