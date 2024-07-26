2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4499 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

