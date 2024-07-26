Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4499 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

