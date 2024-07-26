Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1911 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 72,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Frederick II (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4499 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (11)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (16)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (8)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (72)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (24)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (16)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1911 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
