Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Death of Frederick I

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" Death of Frederick I - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" Death of Frederick I - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

