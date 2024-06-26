Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Death of Frederick I
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (598) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden". Death of Frederick I. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 642 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 99 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
