Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Golden Wedding
Photo by: Rhenumis
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (410)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- ANTIUM AURUM (4)
- Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurea (9)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (3)
- BAC (13)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coinhouse (5)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (7)
- COINSNET (14)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (5)
- ibercoin (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (45)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (25)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Möller (6)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nihon (2)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (7)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (17)
- Rhenumis (5)
- Rio de la Plata (4)
- Russiancoin (13)
- Rzeszowski DA (9)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (7)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (10)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (11)
- Wu-eL (2)
- Zöttl (15)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search