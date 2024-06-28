Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Golden Wedding

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" Golden Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" Golden Wedding - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Rhenumis

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (410)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Baden". Golden Wedding. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1076 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 5, 2023.

Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 77 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search