Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 913,024

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 69 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" at auction Nomisma - September 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
