2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 913,024
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
