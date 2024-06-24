2 Mark 1907 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 86 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (42) AU (123) XF (45) VF (9) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (1) AU53 (1) PF64 (1) Service PCGS (8) NGC (4) ННР (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (9)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Gärtner (5)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (15)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (14)

Höhn (7)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (1)

Katz (8)

Kroha (1)

Künker (15)

Möller (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (5)

Teutoburger (23)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

WAG (46)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)