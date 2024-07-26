Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 107,549

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (10)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (24)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

