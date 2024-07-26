Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 107,549
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
