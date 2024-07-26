2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (41) AU (56) XF (14) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) PF65 (4) PF62 (1) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (5) NGC (9)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage (2)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (1)

Inasta (1)

Katz (8)

Kroha (1)

Künker (22)

Möller (3)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

NOA (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (21)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (11)

Westfälische (1)

Zöttl (3)