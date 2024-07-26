Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 609,835

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • Möller (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (21)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Zöttl - April 14, 2023
Seller Zöttl
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 9, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 10, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search