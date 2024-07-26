Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 609,835
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6472 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 22, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (10)
- Heritage (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (22)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (21)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (11)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (3)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search