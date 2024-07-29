Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,121,754

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Frederick I (Grand Duke of Baden)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (138)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 29, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 29, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Baden", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

