2 Mark 1904 G "Baden" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Baden" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1177 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place May 26, 2021.

